Wigan Athletic came from behind to take a point away from Oakwell in a 1-1 draw with Barnsley.

Devante Cole opened the scoring for the hosts with his 14th of the season before substitute Jonny Smith equalised late on with a spectacular effort.

The Latics should have broken the deadlock in the 18th minute when Martial Godo passed to Jordan Jones inside the box, but his effort flew over the crossbar.

Neill Collins’ outfit took the lead in the opening minute of first-half stoppage time. Good pressure from John McAtee released Adam Phillips in the right side of the box to find Cole, who tapped home.

Wigan wasted a clear-cut chance in the 52nd minute when a defensive error from Jordan Williams gave Josh Magennis a free shot on goal from 10 yards out, but the Latics captain fired wide of the goal.