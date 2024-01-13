Chris Martin cancelled out Devante Cole’s opener but Corey O'Keeffe struck to ensure Barnsley’s unbeaten league run was extended to nine games. Neither side managed to grip complete control of the end-to-end affair, which added to both the entertainment and nerves in South Yorkshire.

Barnsley made a bright start to the game, laying traps for Bristol Rovers and catching them cold in possession. Genuine chances were at a premium early on, although John McAtee saw a volley blocked following some neat build-up play.

The momentum, however, was not maintained as the Gas started to move through the gears at a swift pace. Tristan Crama saw a shot dip over the crossbar at the end of a slick counter-attack, before Harvey Vale called Liam Roberts into action with a free-kick.

Barnsley extended their unbeaten league run against Bristol Rovers. Image: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Barnsley soon regained their foothold in the game, briefly getting back in the driving seat after a shaky spell. Cole and O’Keeffe had efforts blocked before Jack Shepherd’s bullet header found itself in the grateful clutches of Gas goalkeeper Matthew Cox.

Neither defence covered itself in glory in the first half and Jevani Brown was able to circumvent the Barnsley backline twice in as many minutes. Roberts made a crucial stop to deny the forward but was not required the second time around as the ball was lifted wide.

The deadlock was eventually broken by Cole, who saw a header clip the post and roll back across goal. As he so often does, the marksman reacted quickest to prod home.

Barnsley came close to surrendering their lead immediately on the stroke of half-time, but Roberts managed to parry a close-range effort from former Red Luke Thomas.

Bristol Rovers emerged from the break looking the most dangerous and gave the hosts two early scares. Martin found space on the left-hand side of the box, but skewed wide at the crucial moment.

Barely two minutes later, Brown was fed by Luke McCormick and struck narrowly wide of the post.

McCormick tried his luck himself with a low drive from outside the box, although his strike found the wrong side of the woodwork.

Pressure continued to mount on the Reds and Bristol Rovers were soon rewarded for their relentlessness. The experienced Martin has rendered goalkeepers helpless with headers throughout his career and did so when he met Antony Evans’ teasing cross.

The Gas were back on level terms for all of five minutes as the Reds quickly struck back through O’Keeffe. The defender was fed by Adam Phillips and kept a cool head to steer past Cox.