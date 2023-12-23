All Sections
Barnsley 2 Stevenage 1: Reds come from behind to beat play-off rivals

Barnsley came from behind to defeat League One play-off rivals Stevenage 2-1 at Oakwell.
By PA Sport Staff
Published 23rd Dec 2023, 18:27 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2023, 18:27 GMT

Luther James-Wildin opened the scoring before John McAtee and Herbie Kane hit back for the hosts.

Boro broke the deadlock just four minutes on the clock when Barnsley goalkeeper Liam Roberts parried Jamie Reid’s effort into the path of James-Wildin to tap home.

Steve Evans’ side were gifted an opportunity on the half-hour mark when Corey O’Keefe’s poor backwards pass was intercepted by Jordan Roberts, who flashed an effort across the face of goal.

Barnsley boss Neill Collins led his side to victory over Stevenage. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Barnsley equalised in the 32nd minute when Callum Styles’ long ball over the top found McAtee in behind. The Luton loanee controlled and lobbed Taye Ashby-Hammond with an audacious effort from the edge of the box.

McAtee could have added a second just two minutes later after he was played through on goal by Devante Cole, but Ashby-Hammond rushed out to make the save.

Neill Collins’ side took the lead in the 70th minute when Kane received the ball just inside the opposition half and drove forward, seeing his deflected effort loop in from the edge of the box.

