Oakwell.

The game will kick off at 7.30pm.

Following the EFL fixtures release on Thursday, June 24, the Reds will return to pre-season training and testing four days later on Monday, June 28.

After working at Oakwell for a number of days, Barnsley will begin their friendly fixtures, with further friendlies in addition to their game at Fylde to be confirmed in due course.