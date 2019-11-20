Barnsley appoint Gerhard Struber as new manager

GERHARD STRUBER has become Barnsley's third successive continental head coach after agreeing a deal to join the Oakwell club.

The Austrian flew into England earlier this week for advanced talks with the Reds after being given the green light to speak to the Championship strugglers by Austrian Bundesliga outfit Wolfsberger after a compensation package was agreed.

Gerhard Struger is Barnsley's third successive continental head coach appointment.

In his first full season of senior management, Struber, 42, had impressed at Wolfsberger, who are flying high in the third place in the Austrian top-flight behind Red Bull Salzburg and LASK Linz.

Struber, who began his career as a youth coach with Salzburg and had spells in charge of his hometown team SV Kuchl and Liefering, recently captured the attention of managerless Barnsley, seeking a new permanent head coach following the exit of Daniel Stendel 43 days ago on October 8.

An exponent of fast-paced gegenpressing football like Stendel, Struber takes over a side who are without a win in 16 matches in all competitions since the opening day of the season, a 1-0 victory over Fulham - and are propping up the Championship table.

His first outing in charge is at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday ahead of a huge relegation six-pointer at Middlesbrough next Wednesday.

Struber's first home match at Oakwell will be an all-Yorkshire affair against Hull City on November 30.

Several foreign-based coaches had been linked with the Barnsley position including former Schalke and Stuttgart coach Jens Keller and Gothenburg head coach Poya Asbaghi.