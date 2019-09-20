Barnsley award-winner Cauley Woodrow confident tide will turn

IT is not on many occasions that players pick up an award for something that happened when they were injured.

That peculiarity has been reserved for Barnsley forward Cauley Woodrow, who revealed that his fabulous long-range strike in the 2-2 draw with Charlton – which has won the SkyBet goal of the month award for August – came when he was carrying a calf injury.

Woodrow suffered the issue early in the game at Oakwell, but it only came to light after the match when he received treatment and his calf stiffened.

The forward, who made his return after a month out in Sunday’s derby loss to Leeds United, said: “I got the injury early on against Charlton and played the whole game.

“I felt something in my calf, but was not overly worried about it. I came in for treatment and just thought it was a dead calf and tried to train properly and they gave me a scan and it was a tear.

“In a game, you have adrenalin and stuff and when you get kicked, sometimes you don’t realise until you have calmed down after the game and your body is sore.”

Woodrow’s return came on a losing note, even if Barnsley took plaudits in their 2-0 reverse to Leeds at Oakwell.

It extended the club’s winless run to seven matches, but the former Fulham player is confident the tide will turn.

He continued: “Not every team in this league are like Leeds or as good.

“If we can play against teams who are not as good, then I am sure we will pick up wins.”