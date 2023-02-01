Barnsley beat transfer deadline to sign former Chelsea midfielder from Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town

Barnsley have completed the permanent signing of midfielder Jonathan Russell from Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town on a contract until the summer of 2026.

The del was announced 90 minutes after the closure of the January transfer window, with the Tykes submitting the relevant paperwork in time to add the former Chelsea midfielder to their ranks as they look to push for a League One play-off place.

Russell has experience of being involved in a top-six chase, having played a key role for the Terriers last season as they reached the final of the Championship play-offs under Carlos Corberan.

The 22-year-old came through the academy at Chelsea and spent time on loan at Accrington Stanley during the 2021-22 campaign. He made the move to Huddersfield in July 2021, initially as a signing for the club’s reserve side before forcing his way into the senior XI midway through last season.

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - APRIL 11: Jon Russell of Huddersfield Town celebrates with team mates Sorba Thomas and Harry Toffolo after scoring their sides first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Luton Town at John Smith's Stadium on April 11, 2022 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Russell has been thrust to the fringes at Huddersfield since the arrival of Mark Fotheringham, with the head coach revealing in December that the player would be free to find a new club in January with the midfielder making the short move across Emley Moor.

“I’m delighted,” said Russell of his move to Oakwell. “I’m happy that it’s done and over the line. I’m really happy and grateful to be here.”

Barnsley CEO, Khaled El-Ahmad, added as the Tykes left it late to complete their final signing of the window: "We are happy to welcome Jon to Oakwell. He is a player with experience in the second and third tier of English football and provides additional options in our midfield. We look forward to welcoming Jon to the club and seeing him in action.”

Huddersfield’s head of football operations Leigh Bromby explained the decision to allow Russell to leave the Terriers, stating: “Jon made a real impression at both B team and first team level in the 2021/22 season, taking advantage of the momentum behind him to become a regular presence in the starting side.

“However, that good start has not been capitalised on and Jon has found himself back with the B team this season, with his performances and form falling far below the standards he had previously set himself.

“With a desire to play first team football and his chances limited with the Club due to form, a permanent transfer is the best solution for all concerned. He’s been a pleasure to have with us and we wish him all the best in the future.”

Head Coach Mark Fotheringham added: “Jon was given a completely fresh start when I arrived at the club, but his form hasn’t been of the level that others in the same position have shown and naturally he’s moved away from the first team group as a result.