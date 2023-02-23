MICHAEL DUFF has revealed that he wants to see the hostile side of Oakwell - in a good way - for the first time in his time in charge on Saturday in front of a bumper crowd against Derby County.

The home sections will be heavily populated for the first time this season, while the Rams will be backed by around 5,000 visiting supporters for the key fixture which pits the sixth-placed Reds against the East Midlanders, who are one place above them in League One.

Duff, whose side also welcome Plymouth Argyle, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town in March, said: "Everyone talked about Barnsley when I first came in, in terms of being hostile and it can be this and that.

"We know it can be, but it hasn't been for whatever reasons.

Michael Duff. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

"The players will be prepped and we will be doing everything we can to give a good performance and hopefully we can do that.

"The atmosphere will be good, because usually when the away team brings that many (fans), it rouses the home fans. It doesn't matter what crowd you go to.

"Hopefully, it will be a good game of football with some good quality on show.”

On Derby, he said: "It is a typical Paul Warne team. They press and get after you and don't play one way.

"The first time we played Derby, every time they got the ball, they played out from the back no matter what.

"Warney's teams don't do that and are always known for being fit and they press and get after you. And they have got good players, I think they have lost one game since October, which shows the challenge we have got.

"But I think we have lost two games since October as well. It's two in-form teams and we are really looking forward. These are the games you want to be involved in."

Nicky Cadden will be available for selection again after missing last weekend's win at Cheltenham. His partner gave birth to a baby boy on Sunday.

Josh Benson is set to return to training next week, while Robbie Cundy could integrated back into training later on next week.

Duff continued: "There's no new injuries from the game and no-one back in other than Nicky Cadden.

"He's had a little baby boy, which is great and he's had a couple of days off and his physical load and stuff doesn't drop off.

"We gave him Monday and Tuesday off.

“Robbie's knee is actually fine. But he has got a problem with his glute. We have had him scanned and can't actually find the source for it.

"We are just waiting for that to settle down and are probably looking at the end of next week to integrate him back in.

