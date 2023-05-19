BARNSLEY head coach Michael Duff insists that Sheffield Wednesday will be the favourites for the first ever all-South Yorkshire play-off final when they meet at Wembley on May 29.

The Reds booked their place in the showpiece after a 1-0 second leg victory over Bolton Wanderers at Oakwell, with Liam Kitching's 24th-minute goal proving decisive as Duff's side prevailed 2-1 on aggregate.

They now face an Owls side who they did the double over in the regular season. But despite that, Duff believes that Darren Moore's side will be the favourites, while being adamant that Barnsley will certainly not be cowed.

He said: “They will be the favourites, no doubt, but this group have been written off from the start.

Barnsley manager Michael Duff applauds the fans ahead of the Sky Bet League One play-off semi-final second leg match at Oakwell Stadium, Barnsley.

"When I came in in the summer everyone said we were useless, we’d sold all the players, we lost a few games, we went a month without scoring and everyone wrote them off pretty quickly.

“They’ll be very, very good. They’ve been up there all season and I think Darren (Moore) has smashed every record going. So we know the challenge ahead, but the few losses they have had, we’ve been two of them.

“We know we can beat them. There’ll be no arrogance, we know we’ll be up against it.

“We’ll enjoy it. It’s a South Yorkshire derby as well, for this part of the world you can hear what it means to everybody. We’re really looking forward to it.

“In two games, we beat them twice but that really means absolutely nothing. We’ll prepare and we’ll try to see the last bit through.”

Goal hero Kitching admitted that his personal feat in scoring the goal to take Barnsley to Wembley hadn’t quite sunk in when speaking after the match.

The defender, who took his goals tally to five for the campaign, said: "I don't think it has really sunk in and the emotions are quite high. Come Saturday, I will have a good think about it.

"It came out to Luca (Connell) and with his quality, I thought he is going to whip it straight in here and luckily, I have jumped and it has just hit me and it's gone in and off I went.”

On another unforgettable occasion at Oakwell following on from stellar victories earlier this year against the likes of Wednesday, Plymouth and Derby County, Kitching added: "I think it is probably the most important. I think we have had a fantastic season, but to be in the play-offs and have a performance like that shows how far we have come.