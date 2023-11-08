BARNSLEY head coach Neill Collins is among the four-strong list of nominees for the Sky Bet League One manager-of-the-month accolade for October.

Appointed at Oakwell in early July, the Scot, pictured – who played for Sheffield United and Leeds United in his playing career – has made a sound start to his tenure at the club.

October proved particularly productive for the Reds, who boosted their top-six claims with a tidy haul of 11 points in five unbeaten games, featuring three clean sheets.

Collins’ side kicked off with back-to-back away triumphs at Cambridge United and Exeter City before drawing 1-1 at Leyton Orient – which ended their hopes of securing a club-record sixth successive league away win.

Barnsley FC head coach Neill Collins. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Barnsley returned to Oakwell to comprehensively beat Shrewsbury Town 3-0 and ended the month with a 2-2 home draw with Fleetwood Town.

Collins is competing for the award with Cheltenham Town chief Darrell Clarke, Bolton Wanderers rival Ian Evatt and Portsmouth boss John Mousinho.

Key Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles will miss the Reds’ home fixture against Carlisle United on Saturday week after being called up by Hungary for their forthcoming international fixtures.

Styles has been named in the Magyars squad for their European Championship qualification games against Bulgaria and Montenegro.

Hungary need just a point to secure their place in next summer’s finals in Germany.

Bury-born Styles, who qualifies to play for Hungary through his grandparents, made his international debut against Serbia in March 2022.

He has been capped 16 times by Hungary.

Meanwhile, Barnsley and Carlisle supporters are being invited to take part in a minute’s applause in the league fixture on November 18 in memory of former Reds player and Cumbrians youth coach David Wilkes.

Barnsley-born Wilkes, who died in June at the age of 59, started his career with his hometown club and later became a hugely respected and long-serving coach at Brunton Park.