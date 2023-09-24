BARNSLEY boss Neill Collins was thrilled with his side’s response after they bounced back to winning ways by beating Northampton 2-1 at Sixfields.

Defeated by Portsmouth in midweek, the Tykes were ahead after just four minutes thanks to a brilliant volley by Callum Styles.

There was little between the teams for most of the game but Devante Cole’s ninth goal of the season two minutes from time confirmed victory for Barnsley, with Louis Appere’s stoppage-time strike nothing more than a consolation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Collins said: “We got the early goal but there were some difficult moments in the first half and they had a lot of set-pieces.

BANG: Callum Styles (right) scored a brilliant volley for Barnsley in their 2-1 win at Northampton Town. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“But I thought we defended really well as a team and controlled the second half. It was only in the last five minutes when we down to 10 men due to Kacper Lopata’s injury when they really put us under pressure.

“For most of game we were really good and we saw through the toughest parts of the game and then we looked like we would go on and score a second and third goal.

“To put in a good team performance like that and get a positive result is a good response from the other night. The only disappointment was not getting a clean sheet because I thought we deserved one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The first goal was a bit of quality. You wouldn’t expect anyone to score from there but as soon as Callum hit it I thought it had a chance of going in.

“It’s another great goal by Devante for the second. He was so unfortunate with the one that hit the bar but he doesn’t miss those.”

Northampton have now lost three games in a row and have seven points from their opening eight games.

“You can’t be giving away goals like we did,” admitted manager Jon Brady. “There’s no excuses for that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Any slight mistake we’re making at this level at the moment we’re bring ruthlessly punished and that was the case today.

“I don’t know what it looked like to other people but I felt we dominated the game against a team who were playing in the play-off final a few months ago."

Northampton Town: Burge, Odimayo (Monthe 83), Sherring, Guthrie, Brough, McWilliams (Appere 76), Leonard, Bowie, Pinnock, Hoskins, Simpson (Fox 68). Unused substitutes: Lintott, Haynes, Thompson, Abimbola.

Barnsley: Roberts, Williams, Lopata, McCart, Kane, O'Keeffe (Cotter 69), Phillips (Russell 64), Styles, Dodgson (Cadden 90), Cole (McAtee 89), Cosgrove (Watters 63). Unused substitutes: Killip, Shepherd.