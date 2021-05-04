Barnsley, Brentford and Swansea City final positions in Championship table - according to stats experts
Barnsley's sensational 2020/21 season won't be drawing to a close like most Championship sides this weekend, with the play-offs awaiting them once the regular campaign is rounded off and the two semi-final fixtures are determined by the final standings in the table.
Despite there being no fans in the stadium this season, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, it's still been a classic campaign, with shock results, stunning goals and a seemingly endless stream of twists and turns consolidating the English second tier's reputation as one of the most unpredictable leagues out there.
Throughout the season, we've kept an eye on stats experts FiveThirtyEight's intriguing final table predictions, which have covered the title race, relegation and promotion. Here's a look the final 2020/21 Championship table has been tipped to look, ahead of the campaign being wrapped up this weekend: