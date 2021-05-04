Barnsley, Brentford and Swansea City final positions in Championship table - according to stats experts

Barnsley, Brentford and Swansea City final position in Championship table - according to stats experts

Barnsley's sensational 2020/21 season won't be drawing to a close like most Championship sides this weekend, with the play-offs awaiting them once the regular campaign is rounded off and the two semi-final fixtures are determined by the final standings in the table.

By Richie Boon
Tuesday, 4th May 2021, 12:06 pm

Despite there being no fans in the stadium this season, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, it's still been a classic campaign, with shock results, stunning goals and a seemingly endless stream of twists and turns consolidating the English second tier's reputation as one of the most unpredictable leagues out there.

Throughout the season, we've kept an eye on stats experts FiveThirtyEight's intriguing final table predictions, which have covered the title race, relegation and promotion. Here's a look the final 2020/21 Championship table has been tipped to look, ahead of the campaign being wrapped up this weekend:

1. 24th - Wycombe Wanderers

Their relegation is all but confirmed at the moment and, surprisingly enough, they're not fancied to overturn a double-figure goal difference deficit and miraculously survive.

Photo: Ross Kinnaird

2. 23rd - Sheffield Wednesday

It's heartbreak for the Owls, who are predicted to get relegated next weekend. Wednesday have been battling against the odds from the get-go this season, with a points deduction hampering their efforts to stay up.

Photo: George Wood

3. 22nd - Rotherham United

The Millers have been tipped to get three points from their final two matches, but that's not enough to keep them up this time around. If they go down, they'll be confident of bouncing straight back up next season, though.

Photo: Ross Kinnaird

4. 21st - Derby County

There you have it, the data experts have spoken: Derby County will avoid the drop on the final day of the season, with manager Wayne Rooney keeping the Rams up in dramatic style.

Photo: Michael Steele

