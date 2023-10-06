All Sections
Barnsley CEO Khaled El-Ahmad one of 'final candidates' for key position at Swedish club Hammarby

BARNSLEY chief executive officer Khaled El-Ahmad is reportedly one of the final candidates for the head of football position at Swedish club Hammarby IF.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 6th Oct 2023, 09:12 BST

The Stockholm outfit are undergoing a restructure behind the scenes, having announced that Mikael Hjelmberg as their new permanent sporting director while appointing Adrian von Heijne as their new technical director.

Swedish born El-Ahmad arrived at Barnsley in September 2021 from the City Football Group (CFG).

He has previously worked in a number of senior football and business positions across the continent, including director of Concacaf at CFG, chief scout at Stockholm-based side Djurgårdens and analyst with Danish outfit AaB Aalborg.

