Barnsley CEO Khaled El-Ahmad one of 'final candidates' for key position at Swedish club Hammarby
BARNSLEY chief executive officer Khaled El-Ahmad is reportedly one of the final candidates for the head of football position at Swedish club Hammarby IF.
The Stockholm outfit are undergoing a restructure behind the scenes, having announced that Mikael Hjelmberg as their new permanent sporting director while appointing Adrian von Heijne as their new technical director.
Swedish born El-Ahmad arrived at Barnsley in September 2021 from the City Football Group (CFG).
He has previously worked in a number of senior football and business positions across the continent, including director of Concacaf at CFG, chief scout at Stockholm-based side Djurgårdens and analyst with Danish outfit AaB Aalborg.