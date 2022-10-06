EFL clubs met last week to discuss various proposals, with Mansfield Town trialling bringing forward the kick-off time of their game with Walsall on October 15 to 1pm to test how much money they may save on floodlight usage and other costs.

Bradford City chief executive Ryan Sparks has been one of the leading voices arguing that clubs should consider kicking off earlier in light of the current energy crisis which has seen bills rocketing.

Meanwhile in Italy, Serie A has capped floodlight usage at four hours to help combat rising costs.

Barnsley chief executive officer Khaled El-Ahmad. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

El-Ahmad said: "It is worth a discussion. You can go online and see what Serie A have done and they have essentially said all clubs have to (play at 1pm). But we have not received any of those directions yet.

"I think there is a responsibility to discuss it and look at various options. If it happens or not, the question is quite complex.

"It is not just about moving a time, but the away fans' travel, the police, the home fans and if there is a financial impact of less crowds versus changing it for two hours and turning off the floodlights.

"Also, separately just from the kick-off time, we are looking at how we as a club can be part of a solution to lower our costs and we are looking at solar panels and moving in the direction of being more sustainable.

"I am curious to see how some of the tasks go. I'd like to know what impact it has, like how home and away fans react."

Meanwhile, El-Ahmad has praised the winning culture and togetherness being driven by head coach Michael Duff – which is reconnecting everyone at Barnsley.

After a hard 2021-22, both on and off the pitch at Oakwell, Duff (pictured) is lifting sagging spirits at the club with his players having quickly bought into his core values of humility, respect, hard work, enthusiasm and no egos.

Some positive results are unquestionably helping for the fifth-placed Reds, unbeaten in six league games.

El-Ahmad said: "Michael and the staff have done the job. We said quite early we wanted to build a winning culture and togetherness that will carry us through the coming season and seasons and I think that is the one identity you can now see when Barnsley play.

"The first team used to eat in one place and the academy in another and now both the first-team academy, cleaners and CEO and anyone all eat together in the canteen.

"We are also bringing the academy much closer to the first team and have brought in some motivational speakers to talk about values to the players and the first-team staff have created their own values which they stand for which we will put up in and around the stadium.