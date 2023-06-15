Barnsley CEO on Callum Styles, Aaron Leya Iseka, Obbi Oulare and Mads Andersen

BARNSLEY chief executive officer Khaled El-Ahmad says that he fully expects Callum Styles and Aaron Leya Iseka to report back for pre-season training - with their futures likely to become clearer later this summer.

The pair spent last season away from Oakwell on loan, with Styles currently on international business with Hungary.

The midfielder spent last season at Millwall on a season-long loan agreed at the end of the 2022 summer transfer window - but only after the 23-year-old penned a new three-year deal at Oakwell.

The former Bury player is contracted until 2025.

Khaled El-Ahmad.

Iseka also remains under contract at the club, having spent last season on loan at Turkish outfit Adanaspor.

The forward returned to Oakwell early after his club withdrew from the Turkish top flight in February after a devastating earthquake badly affected the city of Adana.

On Styles, El-Ahmad said: "For me it is quite simple. He signed a three-year deal and has two years on his contract and we start pre-season on June 26 and he will report to pre-season.

"Maybe with a couple of days extra off as he will be with the national team. But I see no difference with Styles to any other player at our club.

"He is a Barnsley player and we will discuss what is the best available opportunity or solution for the club - whether it is coming back or selling him. As of now, he's a Barnsley FC player."He (Iseka) will also report for pre-season. He had a good loan spell in Turkey and he went through a tough time with the earthquake and it was quite close to where he was and his club shut down and he had to go on a different loan.

"But again, he's a Barnsley player and during the summer window, we will reassess the situation."

One player who was also among the Reds top-earners in Obbi Oulare recently joined Belgian outfit SK Lierse on a permanent basis after having his contract terminated at Barnsley.

Despite talk of it providing the Reds with room for manoeuvre on the transfer front, El-Ahmad is circumspect.El-Ahmad said: "Whether it is Obbi or any other player coming in or out, I don't look at it just as (money) in the transfer market. I look at it from a club perspective.

"Maybe Obbi's salary is invested in something else important for the club. We will be able and proactive to try and build a competitive team, but I don't single out one person's salary and say it's going to give us wriggle-room or not."El-Ahmad has confirmed that the club have had lots of interest in classy captain Mads Andersen - and says that the Reds will take a pragmatic stance when it comes to his future.

The Dane is out of contract next summer, with the club conscious of his contractual situation.He added: "I think I look at it from their perspective that Mads was by far the best defender in League One and had a fantastic season. There's a lot of interest in him.