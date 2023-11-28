Barnsley CEO on fans' 'frustrations' with supporters having a chance to 'air their opinions' on December 4

BARNSLEY chief executive officer Khaled El-Ahmad has reiterated the club’s desire to learn from their elimination from the FA Cup after fielding a an ineligible player in their first-round replay at Horsham earlier this month.

Earlier on in November, the Reds were forced apologise to their supporters after being kicked out of the FA Cup in an embarassing episode for the club.

The Reds won 3-0 in the replay in West Sussex after a 3-3 draw at Oakwell 11 days earlier on November 3.

Forward Aiden Marsh - who started in the replay at Horsham - was recalled from a loan spell at National League outfit York City by Barnsley on November 6, three days after the Reds played the first fixture at Oakwell.

It was a breach of FA Cup rule 103, with all players having to be correctly registered and eligible for the original first round match. Marsh was still registered on loan at York.

Barnsley were due to travel to Sutton United in the second round on December 2, but following an investigation, the Professional Game Board's sub-committee awarded the tie to Horsham.

It cost Barnsley £41,000 in prize money, the cash awarded to round one winners. Winners in the second round earn an additional £67,000 ahead of prospective further cash bonanza in the third round.

El-Ahmed, writing in his programme notes ahead of the Wycombe game, acknowledged the error with fans having the chance to ‘air your opinions’ at a forum on Monday, December 4.

The club are taking bookings for the event, with fans in attendance able to direct questions towards chairman Neerav Parekh, director Julie Anne Quay and head coach Neill Collins.

El-Ahmad wrote: “I am sure you will all have your frustrations at the manner of our Emirates FA Cup exit; it is disappointing for everyone associated with the club and a moment that we can learn from moving forward to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again.

"We were hopeful of a good performance in that particular competition, with the potential of a ‘glamour tie’ should we have beaten Sutton United in the second round, but we will now focus all of our attention elsewhere to make sure we achieve the best possible results moving forward.

