Barnsley CEO 'quite confident' over new Oakwell lease and dismisses takeover rumours

The current arrangement is due to finish in 2027. Oakwell is jointly owned by Barnsley MBC and the Cryne family.

El-Ahmad said: "We are having good discussions and I am positive. With negotiations you never know, but I would hope at some point this season."I am quite confident we are having relevant discussions where I can see an end.”

On what the ideal arrangement would be, he added: "To stay here for many, many years to come."

In the previous tenure of ex joint-chairmen Paul Conway and Chien Lee, Barnsley abandoned plans to buy Oakwell amid a legal dispute with the Cryne family.

Back in June, the club's new-look board said they were not trying to buy the council’s half of Oakwell but stressed they were making progress in re-negotiating a rent agreement.

El-Ahmad added: "When we have agreed on the lease, then we will explain more.”

El-Ahmad has also dismissed talk of possible takeover interest from a mystery English group and says the club's board are fully committed.

Barnsley CEO Khaled El-Ahmad. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC

He added: "No-one has contacted me or anyone at the board. It's just a rumour. I don't get that feeling at all. None of the discussions are in and around selling the club.”

The new-look board's financial commitment saw them inject £1m to help with operational costs in the summer and a further £3.2m of equity arrived last month to help see the club through to January.