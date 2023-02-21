MARQUEE fixtures will pervade the scene at Oakwell over the next month or so.

A juicy hors d'oeuvre arrives on Saturday when Barnsley, who occupy the final play-off spot in League One and have won five of their last six league fixtures, welcome Derby County.

The top three of Plymouth Argyle, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town are also due in March alongside another big club in third-tier terms in Portsmouth.

The North Stand, which has been relatively unpopulated this season safe for a big away following from Bolton Wanderers on January 2 and a four-figure support from Lincoln City in the autumn, will be boosted in terms of numbers and the hope of everyone connected with the Reds is that the home sections will also be full.

Oakwell.

It has taken time for SOME sections of Barnsley's fanbase to re-engage following the events of last season. The Michael Duff factor, allied to recent form, is doing its best to change things.

Due to unprecedented demand, Saturday's game against Derby - who have sold out their near 5,000 allocation - has now been made all-ticket.

It will attract the Reds' biggest crowd of the campaign to date and chief executive officer Khaled El-Ahmad believes that the home support can provide an extra edge for the Oakwell outfit in their play-off quest.

El-Ahmad said: "I am a firm believer that they can be the difference between three to six points at home. They will have their own match-up when Wednesday and when Derby come with 5,000, I'd like our fans to be louder than the away fans.

Barnsley CEO Khaled El-Ahmad. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

"They have earned it themselves and spent their money and 90 minutes to come here and make the most out of it. Together, who knows..."

"Admitting that some fans have been waiting for their time to re-engage, he continued: "Yes, but I think it is important not to forget the ones who bought the season tickets and actually show up whether it's raining and whether we lose. I really, really want to thank them.

"We are limited from a perspective of facilities and road closures we can't have control over. But it is what it is and a little bit of what I mean is try and look at the positive side.

"We are sixth in the league and have a nice stadium and enjoy and create that momentum to move forward and then trust that we will try to do what we can to improve things, every game.

"Barnsley is a community club and we also have a board who have bought into it and really want to be part of it and something I am very thankful of in terms of staff and the board.

