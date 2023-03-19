BARNSLEY manager Michael Duff admitted his team had fortune on their side in the 1-0 win at Wycombe.

The Tykes had to withstand pressure from the hosts in the first half before sneaking a win thanks to Slobodan Tedic’s header with five minutes remaining.

The Serbian’s first goal for Barnsley gave the South Yorkshire club their ninth win in 11 games as they moved onto 69 points for the season.

It leaves them eight points off second-placed Plymouth Argyle, who bounced back from their 3-0 defeat at Oakwell last week with a 2-0 win at home to Forest Green Rovers.

IMPRESSED: Barnsley manager Michael Duff hailed his team's effort at Wycombe Wanderers Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Crucially, the Reds have two games in hand.

Duff said: “It was a scrappy game and we weren’t at our best but we managed to find a way to get the result and, most importantly, a clean sheet.

“We’ve got quality in the team and the five subs that we managed to make made a positive impact on the game and that helped us to win.

“Did it look like it was going to peter out? Yes, because there weren’t many chances in the match.

TELLING STRIKE: Slobodan Tedic scored a late winner to secure three points for Barnsley at Wycombe Wanderers Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“We were fortunate to be level at half-time as Wycombe created the better chances but we found a way to stay in it.”

The home side dominated the opening 45 minutes but could not find the opener, Tjay De Barr going close inside five minutes before Harry Isted pushed over Garath McCleary’s cross-shot eight minutes later.

The Gibraltarian had another chance midway through the half as his close-range header glanced away from the target while Brandon Hanlan and Lewis Wing both had their attempts thwarted.

However, the best opportunity of the contest fell to Chem Campbell just before the break but the on-loan Wolves man fired over from inside the six-yard box after Isted pushed out Wing’s attempt.

Wycombe manager Matt Bloomfield singled out his side’s defending around the goalline as crucial to their narrow loss.

The Chairboys looked like they were heading for their first 0-0 draw at Adams Park this season in the league before Tedic’s header.

Wycombe Wanderers: Stryjek, McCarthy, Grimmer (Tafazolli 88), Joseph, Jacobson, Wing, Scowen, McCleary, De Barr (Wheeler 80), Campbell (Freeman 80), Hanlan. Unused substitutes: Young, Willis, Pattenden, Cartwright.

Barnsley: Isted, B Thomas, Andersen, Kitching, Williams, Phillips (Benson 78), Connell, Kane (L Thomas 68), Cadden (Larkeche 78), Watters (Tedic 58), Norwood (Cole 57). Unused substitutes: Russell, Collins.