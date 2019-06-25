Barnsley duo Adam Davies and Liam Lindsay complete move to Stoke City

BARNSLEY DUO Adam Davies and Liam Lindsay have officially completed their moves to Championship rivals Stoke City.



Reds captain Davies - who turns 27 next month - has widely been expected to be joining the Potters for a number of weeks after deciding to reject overtures from the Oakwell outfit at the end of his existing contract to take up a new challenge with Nathan Jones's side after five years with Barnsley.

Meanwhile, Scottish defender Lindsay, 23, - who had a year remaining on his Barnsley contract - has now sealed his switch to Stoke for an undisclosed fee - with the fee understood to be worth up to £2.5million.

It represents a significant profit for the Reds, who brought the centre-half to the club from Patrick Thistle in a £350,000 deal in the summer of 2017.

Co-chairman Paul Conway said: “We have offered 10 new contracts to players and coaching staff this summer.

"We are really pleased to see Jacob Brown, Cauley Woodrow, Mike Bähre and Cameron McGeehan sign new deals and there are plenty of ongoing discussions with others.

"Liam was one of the players we have offered a new contract to. After a hard-fought battle to keep Liam, we have reluctantly agreed to allow a transfer.

“Liam has been a solid player for us, performed well in Daniel’s side and helped form a strong defence. However, when a player has 12 months remaining on their contract and does not want to sign a new one, we have to make a difficult decision.



“We have made a significant profit on Liam and all of that profit will be reinvested in Barnsley Football Club. We will also retain a significant interest in the future of the player.”

To cover for the impending loss of Lindsay, Barnsley brought in giant defender Mads Juel Andersen, 21, for an undisclosed fee from Danish outfit AC Horsens last week - with the 24-year-old penning a four-year contract.

Barnsley have also been quick to bring in Davies's replacement, announcing the signing of highly-rated custodian Bradley Collins on a four-year deal following his recent release from Premier League outfit Chelsea.

On his decision to leave the Reds, Davies, one of five new signings at Stoke along with Jordan Cousins, Nick Powell and Lee Gregory, said: "I have loved every second of my time at Barnsley Football Club and I am sad to announce that it is coming to an end as I will be exploring other options available to me this summer.

"This has not been an easy decision for me as I have enjoyed the best years of my career so far at Oakwell.



"Winning two promotions and the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy is something I will never forget. People often ask me which was better, which team was better, what did I prefer, well the answer is that I loved all of it and it has been an honour to lift trophies in the name of the club and work with some unbelievable players along the way."