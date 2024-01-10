BARNSLEY head coach Neill Collins and midfielder Herbie Kane have both been shortlisted for the EFL League One manager and player-of-the-month awards for December.

Collins has been recognised following the Reds’ strong end to 2023, which saw the Oakwell outfit remain unbeaten in five league matches.

Barnsley scored three goals en route to away wins at Reading and Port Vale, with Collins’s side also beating top-six rivals Stevenage on home soil.

The League One promotion contenders also drew 1-1 with visiting Charlton Athletic and claimed a share of the spoils in their final game of the year, an entertaining 2-2 draw at high-flying rivals Peterborough United.

IN THE FRAME: Midfielder Herbie Kane (right) has been nominated for two ards for his form during the month of Decedmber. Picture: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Also nominated on the managerial shortlist are three names with Yorkshire connections in the shape of ex-Rotherham United chief Paul Warne, now at Derby County and another former Millers manager in Matt Taylor, now at Bristol Rovers.

One-time Doncaster Rovers boss and current Peterborough supremo Darren Ferguson completes the nominees.

A near flawless December saw Warne’s Derby amass 13 points from five matches, while Taylor - in his opening month in charge at Rovers after leaving Rotherham - totalled an impressive 10 points from five games.

Five unbeaten games saw Ferguson’s Posh amass 11 points and score 10 goals.

Barnsley head coach Neill Collins, who has been nominated for the EFL League One manager-of-the-month award for December. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Meanwhile, Kane has been recognised for his excellent finish to 2023 by way of a second award nomination.

After being shortlisted for the PFA League One player of the month for December, the midfielder is among four candidates for the EFL players’ award.

The former Liverpool player scored three goals in December, including the winner against Stevenage alongside strikes in the games at Posh and Reading, while also contributing three assists.

The Bristolian faces competition from Huddersfield Town striker Jordan Rhodes, among others.

Barnsley's in-form midfielder Herbie Kane (centre). Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Rhodes, on a season-long loan at Blackpool, has excelled by the seaside and scored four goals in five league games last month, with his goal tally this term now standing at an eye-catching 15.

Also vying for the players’ gong are Port Vale attacking midfielder Ethan Chislett and Portsmouth captain Marlon Pack.