Barnsley face 'huge battle' to retain forward with Middlesbrough, Swansea City and Stoke City linked
The 28-year-old has enjoyed an impressive start to the season, notching eight goals in as many league appearances for the Reds.
However, it appears his form has attracted admirers with TEAMtalk claiming there has been interest from Middlesbrough, Stoke City, Swansea City and Bristol City.
A move to Swansea could reunite him with Michael Duff, who managed Cole during their time together at Barnsley.
Possible interest in Cole has already been discussed by current Barnsley boss Neill Collins, who earlier this week said: "I am sure he has got eyes on him as he's scoring the goals. I think we have shown that there's always eyes on our players; I think that's been evident over the years.
"But I think contract discussions will stay between the club and the player. I want all the best players to be at Barnsley for a long, long time to come.
"But I also understand that the club has to do what is right for the club as the players want to play at the highest level.
"My aim is for all these players to get the chance of playing at a higher level with Barnsley."