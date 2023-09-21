Barnsley are said to be facing a huge battle to retain prolific forward Devante Cole.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed an impressive start to the season, notching eight goals in as many league appearances for the Reds.

However, it appears his form has attracted admirers with TEAMtalk claiming there has been interest from Middlesbrough, Stoke City, Swansea City and Bristol City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A move to Swansea could reunite him with Michael Duff, who managed Cole during their time together at Barnsley.

Barnsley are said to be facing a huge battle to retain prolific forward Devante Cole. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Possible interest in Cole has already been discussed by current Barnsley boss Neill Collins, who earlier this week said: "I am sure he has got eyes on him as he's scoring the goals. I think we have shown that there's always eyes on our players; I think that's been evident over the years.

"But I think contract discussions will stay between the club and the player. I want all the best players to be at Barnsley for a long, long time to come.

"But I also understand that the club has to do what is right for the club as the players want to play at the highest level.