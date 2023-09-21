All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant

Barnsley face 'huge battle' to retain forward with Middlesbrough, Swansea City and Stoke City linked

Barnsley are said to be facing a huge battle to retain prolific forward Devante Cole.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 21st Sep 2023, 12:05 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 12:06 BST

The 28-year-old has enjoyed an impressive start to the season, notching eight goals in as many league appearances for the Reds.

However, it appears his form has attracted admirers with TEAMtalk claiming there has been interest from Middlesbrough, Stoke City, Swansea City and Bristol City.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A move to Swansea could reunite him with Michael Duff, who managed Cole during their time together at Barnsley.

Most Popular
Barnsley are said to be facing a huge battle to retain prolific forward Devante Cole. Image: Stu Forster/Getty ImagesBarnsley are said to be facing a huge battle to retain prolific forward Devante Cole. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images
Barnsley are said to be facing a huge battle to retain prolific forward Devante Cole. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Possible interest in Cole has already been discussed by current Barnsley boss Neill Collins, who earlier this week said: "I am sure he has got eyes on him as he's scoring the goals. I think we have shown that there's always eyes on our players; I think that's been evident over the years.

"But I think contract discussions will stay between the club and the player. I want all the best players to be at Barnsley for a long, long time to come.

"But I also understand that the club has to do what is right for the club as the players want to play at the highest level.

"My aim is for all these players to get the chance of playing at a higher level with Barnsley."

Related topics:BarnsleyDevante ColeSwansea CityStoke CityMiddlesbroughMichael DuffBristol City