The new year offers exciting possibilities for Barnsley, a club happy to leave 2022 behind them.

Last year was a tale of two halves for the Reds: a limp exit from the Championship followed by a period of rehabilitation under Michael Duff.

The speed of the turnaround has left Barnsley supporters dreaming about an immediate return to the second tier – but Bolton Wanderers delivered a stark reminder that promotion from League One will not come easy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Evatt's side took advantage of a shaky performance by the Tykes to boost their own top-six chances with a routine win against 10 men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley never recovered from a disastrous start which saw captain Mads Andersen sent off and Dion Charles put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot.

When Jon Dadi Bodvarsson accepted another gift to double Bolton's lead just before the break, the Reds were in damage limitation mode.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley battled hard and enjoyed periods of possession but it was clear from the off that it was one of those afternoons for the South Yorkshire outfit.

Kyle Dempsey compounded the misery with a late strike which meant Bolton finished the day above their promotion rivals in the top six on goal difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mads Andersen leaves the pitch following his red card. (Picture by Bruce Rollinson)

At the halfway mark of Barnsley's season, Duff has much to ponder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This time last year, the Reds were sinking without a trace at the bottom of the Championship with only two wins to their name.

They have come a long way in Duff's first six months in charge but Monday's 3-0 defeat served as a timely wake-up call at an important stage of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The January transfer window offers Duff the opportunity to strengthen his squad and could ultimately decide whether the club push on or fall by the wayside.

Bolton celebrate Dion Charles' penalty. (Picture by Bruce Rollinson)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley have shown promise in recent months but their quest for a sixth straight home win in all competitions appeared doomed from the very start.

The Tykes had taken 19 points from a possible 21 dating back to October, a run of form that left them in possession of a play-off spot at the turn of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But they were soon staring down the barrel of a first defeat in eight league games after being caught cold by Bolton.

Duff's side were all at sea defensively in the opening 10 minutes and paid a dear price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley goalkeeper Brad Collins appears dejected after Bolton's second goal. (Picture by Bruce Rollinson)

Charles found himself in behind the Barnsley defence three times early on and eventually got the goal his industry deserved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After seeing centre-back partner Liam Kitching avoid punishment for a tussle at the edge of the box moments earlier, Andersen pushed his luck and saw red for hauling down Charles as he closed in on Brad Collins' goal.

Bolton's top goalscorer picked himself up and sent Collins the wrong way from the spot, leaving the hosts a goal and a man down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duff's move to four at the back stemmed the bleeding but the damage had already been done.

Barnsley failed to land a blow of note at 1-0, Kitching going closest when he sent a header way over the bar from Luca Connell's teasing free-kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charles was guilty of spurning another good opportunity from a free header but Bolton had a giftwrapped second in the 41st minute courtesy of a defensive mix-up.

Robbie Cundy sold goalkeeper Collins short with a backpass and Bodvarsson stole in to roll the ball into an empty net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley rallied before half-time, Connell stinging the palms of James Trafford in the Bolton goal and Herbie Kane firing a shot narrowly wide.

With the away side happy to sit on their lead, the Reds grew into the game after the interval without truly threatening a comeback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connell blazed wide and James Norwood missed the target with two attempts from the edge of the box, the second turned behind.

Bolton were otherwise comfortable and had a third goal to celebrate 14 minutes from time when Dempsey finished through the legs of Collins at the end of a slick team move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each pass was greeted with cries of "Ole, Ole" from the Bolton supporters to round off a miserable day for the Reds.

Barnsley: Collins, Williams, Kitching, Andersen, Cadden (Larkeche 76), Kane (Martin 76), Norwood (Jalo 66), Cundy, Wolfe (Benson 66), Cole, Connell. Unused substitutes: Walton, Moon, Ackroyd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bolton Wanderers: Trafford, Johnston, Bodvarsson (Bakayoko 72), Charles (Kachunga 72), Iredale (Jones 56), Aimson, Morley, Toal, Lee (Sheehan 81), Bradley (Sadlier 81), Dempsey. Unused substitutes: Williams, Santos.