Barnsley FC 1 Peterborough United 3: Lesson for Reds who cannot cope amid late onslaught from powerhouse Posh

NOBODY will forget Peterborough United's previous visit to South Yorkshire in a hurry - whether they possess local knowledge, are from the Fens or reside elsewhere.

Their 2023-24 season was obliterated on one mad May night at Hillsborough. League One campaigns are rarely dull for Posh.

White Rose opponents on this summer occasion were Barnsley. Like at Sheffield Wednesday back in late spring, there was another comeback, if nothing like events at S6 and it was delivered by Posh this time. Neill Collins was the one left scratching his head.

Previously in some respects, the Reds' opening offerings this term had represented a mini-resurgence at least. And certainly a fightback. Despite pre-season pessimism - and fears of a hangover for last season's play-off finalists following the loss of Mads Andersen, Bobby Thomas and James Norwood and the departure of Michael Duff, the Oakwell outfit had provided early positivity by way of a tidy sum of four points from the first six. This was reality.

Barry Cotter's shot is deflected off Nicholas Bilokapic for Barnsley's breakthrough versus Peterborough. The visitors turned the tables to win 3-1. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Barnsley’s opening home game against Port Vale was spectacular and suggested they are not going away under Collins.

This was a lot different. Peterborough, unlike Vale, are a bonafide promotion candidate, more especially if they keep hold of the likes of Kwame Poku and Ephron Mason-Clark by the time that the window closes.

Both netted in a pulsating final quarter from incessant Posh, who turned on the afterburners late in the game to record a third successive league victory, battling back in the process after trailing to Barry Cotter's 51st-minute strike, a first in professional football in England.

it was the breakthrough in a game which had showcased both sides in a good light until then. But while Barnsley showed verve going forward for spells, they could not dig deep when it mattered as Posh won for the third time in a row at Oakwell.

Home captain Liam Kitching, subject of recent transfer speculation, and his defensive cohorts palpably struggled to cope amid serious pressure, despite the best efforts of keeper Liam Roberts.

Collins will have learned plenty about his side. It was a very good advertisement for the division, but managers prefer points in the bag. The belief came from Peterborough, ultimately.

An excellent and very watchable first half between two confident sides who have started the season in spritely fashion offered plenty with some of the attacking play being a joy.

Barnsley offered threat out wide and with Callum Styles patrolling the corridor of uncertainty in a number ten role which he clearly enjoys. The set-piece deliveries of Nicky Cadden and the box presence of Jon Russell also caused problems.

For Posh, returning captain Mason-Clark and Poku posed significant issues on each flank. The only thing missing for both sides was an opener.

The chance count was about even between two sides, who could not be separated at the interval.

Posh keeper Nicholas Bilokapic, a summer arrival from Huddersfield Town, earned his corn by keeping out a piledriver from Cadden. From the resultant corner, he made a fine reaction save to keep out Russell’s header, with the Reds midfielder having fired a fierce volley straight at him earlier in proceedings.

For Posh, the Mason-Clark and Poku axis provided a couple of good opportunities, with the visitors also going very close in the run-up to the break when Joel Randell found himself clear, but Roberts made himself big and made a fine one-on-one save.

Rapid in transition and to spot an opening, Peterborough ensured that Barnsley could not divert their attention for a moment, defensively.

A screaming drive from Peter Kioso, on loan from Rotherham United, flashed wide early in the second half.

Soon after, it was Posh - and more especially Bilokapic - who erred for a split-second and it was enough with Cotter being the gleeful beneficiary.

Given the nature of the contest, it was no surprise that Posh countered. Once again, Roberts earned his keep to make a superb one-handed save to frustrate Randall for a second time.

The disappointment was temporary, with Randell sending over a dream of a low cross which should have been dispatched by Poku, who hit the post instead.

Roberts would soon come to the fore again to splendidly keep out Clarke-Harris’s header as Posh riposte started to resemble a bit of an onslaught..

The game was in the melting pot and there was no let-up from relentless Posh and eventually the pressure told in dramatic fashion.

Kioso’s cutback found Hector Kyprianou, whose angled low finish was deadly and precise. Clarke-Harris then tapped in to put the visitors in front and Posh weren’t finished.

Bilokapic did make amends to beat off Cadden’s drive before play switched to the other end when Kitching’s indecision was seized upon by Poku, whose rising shot flew past Roberts.

Barnsley: Roberts; Williams, Lopata, Kitching; Cotter, Kane, Russell (Phillips 77), Cadden; Styles (de Devigney 87); Cole (Shaw 68), Watters (Dallas 68). Unused substitutes: Killip, Lofthouse, Chapman.

Peterborough United: Bilokapic; Burrows, Crichlow, Edwards, Kioso, Kyprianou, Collins (De Havilland 90+5), Poku (Knight 88), Randall (Ajoboye 90+5), Mason-Clark (Jones 81); Clarke-Harris. Unused substitutes: Talley, Tomlinson, Knight, Jones, De Havilland, Ajiboye, Tshimanga.