QUITE OFTEN at the beginning of autumn, the start of the much-maligned EFL Trophy competition is a hindrance for many clubs - amid a busy early-season schedule.

Managers, a matter of days after tense finales to summer transfer windows and a weekend fixture to fit in, would be forgiven for wanting a quieter time of it and a precious period of assimilation on the training ground for new signings.

For Barnsley, given that this coming weekend is now a blank date in their calendar with their scheduled League One fixture with Portsmouth postponed due to international commitments, Tuesday’s group opener with Grimsby Town worked in their favour somewhat with their next fixture being on September 16.

It offered the perfect opportunity to look at recent arrivals Sam Cosgrove, Owen Dodgson and Jamie McCart without the pressure of league points on the line. Bedding them in is the phrase you are looking for.

Owen Dodgson, who has joins Barnsley FC on a season long loan from Burnley. He netted on his debut versus Grimsby. Picture courtesy of BFC.

It was Dodgson who took the stage, netting on his debut after 34 minutes, netting just his second goal in professional football as the Reds.

Monk Bretton's Aiden Marsh added a second in stoppage-time as the Reds started the group stages with a victory.

It was also a well-timed fixture for captain-for-the-night Conor McCarthy, who will have been counting down the days after 345 days - not far shy from a calendar year - for his comeback game after rupturing his ACL last September.

For others too, including young defender Mael de Gevigney, whose previous Oakwell appearance proved a bit of a nightmare in truth, in his debut versus Oxford United which saw him unceremoniously hauled off before the interval.

Josh Benson got a welcome run against a former club too and it was another chance for game time for some of the club’s younger brigade including Harrison Nejman and Theo Chapman.

The first half-hour was eminently forgettable with the best players on the view comfortably being the Mariners duo of former Bradford City winger Abo Eisa - among the nominees for the League Two player of the month for August - and Michee Efete.

It took an opener to get the hosts going.

Cosgrove showed his targetman abilities by winning a flick on from De Gevigney's throw-in and the alert Dodgson showed traits usually associated with a striker to arrive in front of his maker and sweep home an instinctive low shot. He's no slouch either.

In the process, the Burnley loanee became Barnsley's 11th different scorer so far this term, taking away own goals.

Cosgrove spurned a great chance to open his account after being sent clear before the break as the Reds finished the half off strongly.