BARNSLEY’S Carabao Cup tilt crashed at the first hurdle as they were dumped out on penalties to Tranmere Rovers.

A youthful home team impressed in stages, but Rovers were the more clinical on the night and eventually progressed into the second round 7-6 on penalties after Jack Shepherd blazed the final spot-kick over the top of the crossbar.

Unsurprisingly, new Barnsley boss Neill Collins shuffled his pack, with Theo Chapman and Oli Shaw both seeing early efforts blocked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors stunned Oakwell by opening the scoring midway through the first half, Luke Norris providing the close-range finish.

LEADING ROLE: Barnsley manager, Neill Collins. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC

Jon Russell and Herbie Kane both came close to an equaliser, before Kane levelled with a scuffed finish after he’d latched on to Russell’s neat pull-back.

The Oakwell faithful were lifted, but their team fell behind again. Seconds after Paul Lewis had headed against the crossbar for the visitors, Taylor drilled home from distance, giving debutant ‘keeper Ben Killip no chance.

Aiden Marsh sent the tie to a penalty shoot-out thanks to his dramatic 98th-minute strike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it wasn’t to be for Barnsley as Rovers celebrated after 16 penalty attempts in total.

Barnsley: Killip, Cotter, Williams (Lofthouse, 59), Lopata, Shepherd, Winfield, Kane (Yogonathan, 66), Chapman, Russell (Nejman, 59), Shaw (Marsh, 82), Dallas (Soares Jalo, 66). Unused substitutes: Roberts, Cadden, James, Bland.

Tranmere Rovers: Murphy, Morris (Hemmings, 89), Davies, Yarney, Leake, Lewis, McAlear, Hendry, Taylor, Norris (Saunders, 57), Dennis (Jennings, 57). Unused substitutes: McGee, O’Connor, Turnbull, Hawkes, Merrie, Jolley.