AHEAD of the game, Michael Duff admitted that Plymouth Argyle ‘wiped the floor’ with his Barnsley side in the reverse fixture in Devon on the opening day of the campaign.

Here, there was karma. The reverse applied certainly in the second-half as Barnsley delivered an outstanding, proper performance and bullied Argyle for the most part.

It ended in the most handsome of victories thanks to goals in the final half-hour from Adam Phillips, closing in on double figures, a first of the campaign from Mads Andersen and late free-kick from Nicky Cadden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duff wanted to see evidence of Barnsley’s improvement since events at Home Park and here it was duly delivered.

Nicky Cadden celebrates scoring Barnsley's third goal from a free kick. Picture: Bruce Rollinson 11 March 2023.

They are not quite breathing down the neck of second-placed Argyle, but the Devonians are likely to be wary and there was a look of concern from the visiting dignitaries as they left Oakwell for the long trip home to the south west at the final whistle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They retain a healthy eight-point lead over Barnsley, but the Reds have two games in hand and are a side in serious form at the minute. Few teams will want to play them in their second half mood.

Despite the emphatic scoreline, a huge moment arrived in the game at the start of the second half when a rare Andersen error sent Ryan Hardie away. Harry Isted made a fine save and Argyle were never the same as the Reds took over.

There was gratitude that the game was played, as scheduled, more especially among the Plymouth supporters, many of whom had left Devon not too long after six in the morning for the hike north.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It pitted together two of the strongest sides in the division and made for a fascinating contest and while the game was deadlocked at the interval, it still made for an entertaining watch.

Argyle grew into the game and are a side clearly comfortable in their skins, with players all knowing their roles, with threats down the flanks and inside.

It was a good examination for Barnsley’s much-vaunted engine room and Plymouth certainly asked more questions that Portsmouth did four days earlier, but also surrendered possession a fair few times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley lacked that killer pass, cross or option in the final third to take advantage, despite getting in some handy situations.

Herbie Kane had the ball in the net early on with a rasping strike, but any celebrations were quickly curtailed by an offside flag against James Norwood, with some home players questioning the merit of the decision with a linesman.

Norwood, so impressive in midweek, hooked a shot over before Argyle got their feet and started to get their passing game together with the likes of Finn Azaz and Jay Matete both prominent alongside former Millers winger Mikel Miller.

It was Miller who had Argyle’s best opportunity in the opening half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Good work down the left involving Macauley Gillesphey ended with Miller’s fierce low cross being coughed up by Harry Isted.

Andersen made a brilliant block to deny Callum Wright, a player who Barnsley were interested in last summer along with Azaz and the loose ball fell into the path of Miller, whose shot flew into the side-netting.

After a first half when his final option was not the best, Devante Cole came off at the break and Max Watters was given the stage.

The biggest moment thus far in the game arrived just 15 seconds in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A rare blemish from Mads Andersen saw him fail to clear a throughball and Hardie raced away.

For all the world, it looked like the 17-goal Argyle top-scorer would add to his tally, one-on-one with Isted, but the Reds keeper performed outstandingly well to stay concentrated and gather as the Scot attempted to round him.

Creditably, Barnsley dusted themselves down and upped the ante in a strong spell in front of the Ponty End.

Cadden’s low drive was deflected over by Wilson, before Phillips headed over at the far post from Cadden’s deep cross from the left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kane fired straight at Burton and Barnsley sustained the pressure, with Luca Connell missing a gilt-edged chance, when he drove wide after being set up by Phillips, who cashed in on loose play at the back by Nigel Lonwijk.

Phillips then made his colleague feel better about things when he opened the scoring with a low drive after good work by Norwood.

It was turning into an open contest, with Matt Butcher’s header testing Isted at the other end.

Argyle boss Steven Schumacher tried to change the narrative with several changes, but the game was done and that was reinforced with the Reds second from an unlikely source.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bobby Thomas crowned a fine day with an excellent cross from the right and Andersen powered home a captain’s header.

There was more with the gloss arriving when Cadden firing in a late free-kick after Lonwijk fouled Luke Thomas right on the edge of the box.

Barnsley: Isted; B Thomas, Andersen, Kitching; Williams, Phillips (Benson 71), Connell (Russell 90), Kane (L Thomas 83), Cadden; Cole (Watters 45), Norwood (Tedic 72). Substitutes unused: Searle, Larkeche.

Plymouth Argyle: Burton; Wilson (Mayor 65), Lonwijk, Gillesphey; Mumba, Matete, Butcher, Miller (Edwards 56); Wright, Azaz; Hardie (Ennis 65). Substitutes unused: Parkes, Bolton, Houghton, Waine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referee: W Finnie (Bedfordshire).