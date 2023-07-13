INFLUENTIAL Barnsley midfielder Luca Connell has signed a new long-term contract extension with the club.

The 22-year-old, who arrived from Celtic on a free transfer last summer, has agreed a new four-year deal, with a further year option in the club’s favour.

Republic of Ireland youth international Connell, the club’s Young Player of the Season in 2022-23, enjoyed an outstanding campaign and proved himself to be one of the top midfielders in League One.

Reds CEO Khaled El-Ahmad said: “We are pleased that Luca has chosen to continue his development at Oakwell.

Barnsley midfielder Luca Connell, in action for the Reds against Derby in February. He has signed a contract extension with the Oakwell club. Picture: Tony Johnson

“He made a great start to his Barnsley career last season, demonstrating his ability and maturity on the football pitch for a player of such a young age.

“We are excited to see Luca continue to see his progression and his development as a player and human being here in Barnsley.”

Connell added: “It’s brilliant. I’m obviously grateful that the club decided to reward me for my efforts last year.

