All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Barnsley FC and Republic of Ireland midfielder Luca Connell signs long-term contract extension with League One club

INFLUENTIAL Barnsley midfielder Luca Connell has signed a new long-term contract extension with the club.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 13th Jul 2023, 18:59 BST

The 22-year-old, who arrived from Celtic on a free transfer last summer, has agreed a new four-year deal, with a further year option in the club’s favour.

Republic of Ireland youth international Connell, the club’s Young Player of the Season in 2022-23, enjoyed an outstanding campaign and proved himself to be one of the top midfielders in League One.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Reds CEO Khaled El-Ahmad said: “We are pleased that Luca has chosen to continue his development at Oakwell.

Most Popular
Barnsley midfielder Luca Connell, in action for the Reds against Derby in February. He has signed a contract extension with the Oakwell club. Picture: Tony JohnsonBarnsley midfielder Luca Connell, in action for the Reds against Derby in February. He has signed a contract extension with the Oakwell club. Picture: Tony Johnson
Barnsley midfielder Luca Connell, in action for the Reds against Derby in February. He has signed a contract extension with the Oakwell club. Picture: Tony Johnson

“He made a great start to his Barnsley career last season, demonstrating his ability and maturity on the football pitch for a player of such a young age.

“We are excited to see Luca continue to see his progression and his development as a player and human being here in Barnsley.”

Connell added: “It’s brilliant. I’m obviously grateful that the club decided to reward me for my efforts last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’m just looking forward to getting this season underway as well and getting going again.”

Related topics:League OneRepublic of IrelandCelticOakwell