The 22-year-old, who arrived from Celtic on a free transfer last summer, has agreed a new four-year deal, with a further year option in the club’s favour.
Republic of Ireland youth international Connell, the club’s Young Player of the Season in 2022-23, enjoyed an outstanding campaign and proved himself to be one of the top midfielders in League One.
Reds CEO Khaled El-Ahmad said: “We are pleased that Luca has chosen to continue his development at Oakwell.
“He made a great start to his Barnsley career last season, demonstrating his ability and maturity on the football pitch for a player of such a young age.
“We are excited to see Luca continue to see his progression and his development as a player and human being here in Barnsley.”
Connell added: “It’s brilliant. I’m obviously grateful that the club decided to reward me for my efforts last year.
“I’m just looking forward to getting this season underway as well and getting going again.”