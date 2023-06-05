The Reds rebuilt wonderfully after relegation in 2022 to finish fourth in last season's League One under manager Michael Duff. They were beaten in the play-off final by neighbours Sheffield Wednesday, who scored the only goal of the game with a diving header from Josh Windass three minutes into added time in extra-time at Wembley.This was despite having Adam Phillips sent off for a clumsy tackle in the 49th minute.Now they have announced how they will prepare for the new campaign, starting with a trip to Northern Premier League Premier Division champions Worksop Town on July 1.National League North champions Fylde come next, before two games against Championship opposition, then matches against League One Mansfield Town and League Two Crewe Alexandra, knocked out of the FA Cup by Barnsley in last season's second round, before the opening weekend of the new Football League season, August 4/5.