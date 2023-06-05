All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’

Barnsley FC announce their pre-season programme with home games against Championship and League Two opposition

Barnsley have announced their pre-season schedule as they look to put the disappointment of their play-off final defeat behind them.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 5th Jun 2023, 12:01 BST

The Reds rebuilt wonderfully after relegation in 2022 to finish fourth in last season's League One under manager Michael Duff. They were beaten in the play-off final by neighbours Sheffield Wednesday, who scored the only goal of the game with a diving header from Josh Windass three minutes into added time in extra-time at Wembley.This was despite having Adam Phillips sent off for a clumsy tackle in the 49th minute.Now they have announced how they will prepare for the new campaign, starting with a trip to Northern Premier League Premier Division champions Worksop Town on July 1.National League North champions Fylde come next, before two games against Championship opposition, then matches against League One Mansfield Town and League Two Crewe Alexandra, knocked out of the FA Cup by Barnsley in last season's second round, before the opening weekend of the new Football League season, August 4/5.

Like the match against Blackburn Rovers, the game against Crewe will be at Oakwell.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

FIXTURES:July 1 (3pm): Worksop Town AJuly 8 (TBC): Fylde AJuly 18 (7.45pm): Hull City AJuly 22 (3pm): Blackburn Rovers HJuly 25 (7.45pm): Mansfield Town AJuly 29 (3pm): Crewe Alexandra H

Most Popular
PRE-SEASON PLANS: Barnsley manager Michael DuffPRE-SEASON PLANS: Barnsley manager Michael Duff
PRE-SEASON PLANS: Barnsley manager Michael Duff
Related topics:Michael DuffLeague TwoWorksop TownLeague OneFyldeMansfield TownNational League North