LEAGUE One club Barnsley have been kicked out of the FA Cup for fielding an ineligible player in last Tuesday’s first-round replay at Horsham for what they describe as a ‘regrettable error.’

The Reds won 3-0 in the replay in West Sussex after a 3-3 draw at Oakwell 11 days earlier. They were due to travel to Sutton United in the second round.

A Reds statement read: “Today the FA has advised us that we will no longer be able to participate in the FA Cup this season.

"An administrative error was brought to our attention regarding the eligibility of a player who played in last Tuesday's game with Horsham FC. The club

has fully cooperated with the investigation and has accepted the FA’s decision.

"We have been in contact with Horsham FC and would like to thank the club and Chairman for their understanding and cooperation throughout this process.

"We would like to apologise to our fans, players and staff for this regrettable error.

"This mistake - although unintentional - falls way below the high standards we set at this club and is simply not what you deserve.