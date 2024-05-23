BARNSLEY have confirmed the appointment of Darrell Clarke as head coach on a two-year deal.

There is a further 12 months in the club’s favour.

Clarke – who left his position at Cheltenham Town on Wednesday - will be assisted by Reds stalwart Martin Devaney, who has signed a new deal with the club.

Reds sporting director Mladen Sormaz, said: “We are pleased to bring Darrell to Barnsley, his style of play is attacking and aggressive and he has shown that he can quickly get strong performances and results at his previous clubs.

"Darrell has a strong track record in the EFL and is an ambitious head coach who has consistently been able to get teams promoted and has spent a significant period of time at each club - we believe he’s the right man to help us achieve our aim of promotion to the Championship.

"After a thorough search including meeting with a number of candidates in person in recent weeks, I had the most immediate connection with Darrell and appreciated how open and direct he was when we spoke, I believe for Barnsley to be successful in the coming seasons, clear and open communication and alignment between us both will be key.

"I felt that Darrell deserved the opportunity come and test himself at a club which wants to push for promotion from League One. Darrell’s personality, vision for the project and excitement for the challenge have set him apart from other candidates.”

Mansfield-born Clarke was appointed manager of the Robins last October, but couldn’t save them from relegation back to League Two.

Darrell Clarke. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

He had been speaking to the club about remaining in his position, but elected to walk away.

Clarke was appointed manager of Bristol Rovers in March 2014 and guided the club back into the Football League after winning the 2015 Conference Premier play-off final, and then went on to take the club into League One with promotion out of League Two in 2015–16.

He was appointed manager at Walsall in May 2019 and left the club in February 2021 to manage League Two rivals Port Vale, leading the club to promotion with victory in the 2022 play-off final, before being sacked in April 2023.