Stead and Martin Devaney will assist new head coach Neill Collins.

The Huddersfield-born 40-year-old had two spells at his hometown club as well as playing for Sheffield United, Bradford City and Harrogate Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After ending his playing career with Harrogate, he moved to the United States of America to start his coaching career.

He worked alongside Collins at Tampa Bay Rowdies.

“His relationship with Neill is important as the staff look to settle at the club, whilst having the experience and support of Martin to count on within the mix," explained chief executive Khaled El-Ahmad. "Furthermore, Jon is a local lad who understands the fabric of the area and the importance of this club to the people of Barnsley.

“We are now excited to progress with Neill and Jon working with the strong backroom staff we currently have at Oakwell.”

For his part, Stead said: "To continue to work with Neill was very important to me so this is the perfect opportunity for me and my family.

RETURNING: Jon Stead has come back to Yorkshire to coach league One Barnsley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know the club well; I grew up less than 15 miles from Oakwell and my youngest daughter was born in Barnsley, so I understand the club’s importance to the people of Barnsley and the community. I’m thoroughly looking forward to getting to work!”

Devaney, who made more than 150 appearances for Barnsley, returned as an academy coach in 2015 before being promoted to first-team coach under Michael Duff last season.