Barnsley FC appoint former Sheffield United defender Neill Collins as new head coach

Barnsley have named Neill Collins as their new head coach, handing the former Sheffield United defender his first top job in English football.
Nick Westby
By Nick Westby
Published 6th Jul 2023, 13:00 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 13:07 BST

Collins has signed a two-year deal to succeed Michael Duff, who left the League One club for Swansea City of the Championship, shortly after guiding the Reds to the play-off final.

Collins played 216 times for the Blades before finishing his playing career in the United States with Tampa Bay Rowdies.

He started his managerial career with the Rowdies in 2018.

New Barnsley boss Neill Collins playing for Sheffield United (Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
New Barnsley boss Neill Collins playing for Sheffield United (Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
Collins said: “First of all, I’d like to say a huge thanks to the Tampa Bay Rowdies for supporting me in exploring this opportunity. Without all the staff and players’ incredible hard work

this would not have been possible.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be stepping back in to the EFL and even more so to be joining a club of this stature. Everything I do will be aimed at repaying the faith shown in me by the owners and Khaled and of course giving the Barnsley faithful a team that they can be proud of.

“I am fortunate to be working with a squad that just achieved a play-off final but understand there is a lot of work to be done if we want to replicate that success and go a step further.

ROTHERHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 07: Alex Revell of Rotherham United in action with Neill Collins of Sheffield United during the Sky Bet League One match on September 7, 2013 in Rotherham, England. (Picture: Chris Brunskill/Getty Images)
ROTHERHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 07: Alex Revell of Rotherham United in action with Neill Collins of Sheffield United during the Sky Bet League One match on September 7, 2013 in Rotherham, England. (Picture: Chris Brunskill/Getty Images)

“I can’t wait to get started and work on getting this club back to where it belongs.”

Barnsley FC CEO, Khaled El-Ahmad, added: “We are happy to be able to bring Neill to Oakwell to work with our staff and continue upon the foundation we implemented at the start of the last campaign.

“The primary focus is now allowing Neill to settle in and begin to build relationships with the staff and players at Oakwell and commence preparations for the upcoming season.”

Now 39, the one-time Scotland B international was appointed manager of the Rowdies upon handing up his boots five years ago.

In thr Covid-interrupted 2020 season the Rowdies finished top of the USL table and reached the final of the resulting play-offs, only for the final to be called off due to Covid infections amongst members of his side.

Collins was named USL Championship Coach of the Year in 2021 after guiding the team to 23 wins in the Eastern Conference, just missing out on a title when losing in the final.

