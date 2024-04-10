Barnsley FC assistant and ex-Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United striker handed FA charge
BARNSLEY assistant manager Jon Stead has been hit with an FA misconduct charge after being sent off in the League One game at Charlton Athletic last weekend.
The one-time Huddersfield Town, Sheffield United and Harrogate Town striker was red-carded in added time on Saturday, for dissent after the Addicks were awarded a penalty.
Stead is charged with abusing a match official both before and after his dismissal, which came after goalkeeper Liam Roberts was adjudged to have fouled Tyreece Campbell.
The FA charge said that Stead "acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official, leading to his dismissal."
Stead has until Friday, April 12 to respond.
