BARNSLEY boast the best defensive record on their travels across the entire English Football League so far in 2022-23.

But demanding head coach Michael Duff - a solid and reliable centre-half in his playing days for Burnley and Cheltenham - wants his backline to get even meaner.

The resolute Reds have conceded 13 away goals in 18 League One matches so far this term - including just five in the second half of games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They take that proud record to Exeter City on Tuesday night on a night when Duff's side, 12 matches unbeaten in an outstanding run, can move within three points of Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday, who are occupying the second automatic promotion spot, with victory.

Barnsley head coach Michael Duff. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Three points in Devon for Barnsley - seeking their fourth away clean sheet on the spin - would also move them within five points of leaders Plymouth Argyle, with a game in hand.

All told, the Reds have the joint second-best defensive statistics in League One, home and away.

They have let in 31 goals this term, the same number as Bolton Wanderers and Ipswich Town. Only Wednesday (28) have conceded fewer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duff said: "We went through a weird run of about eight games in a row where we conceded with the opponents' only shot on target.

"There were five penalties in that, of which I believe two or three weren't penalties. I think it (statistics) could still be better.

"No-one has really ripped us apart. Bolton beat us 3-0 and they had three shots on target and scored three goals and we played 85 minutes with ten men. There is a structure to the team.

"I don't think we are coughing up loads of chances and I think that's why we have been on a good run. We have good at both ends of the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"People talk about the amount of chances we have been creating, but we have also not been giving many up.

"But we have to keep doing it."

Duff regularly reinforces what he wants defensively in unit meetings with his backline. It's a facet of coaching which he enjoys and excels in.

He continued: "I don't go through statistics in terms of shots and things like that. I go through opportunities we have given up.

"We have individual unit meetings and will go through bits we think we could have done better with in terms of the defenders and certain scenarios where we did well and didn't do well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's the part of the game I enjoy - the detail of defending. I enjoy watching us play good football, but that is my strength - seeing that part of the game.