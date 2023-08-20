Barnsley FC boss demands more after slumping to second successive home defeat

Barnsley head coach Neill Collins is demanding more from a number of areas of the pitch after the Reds fell to a second successive 3-1 home defeat.

After thrashing Port Vale 7-0 on the opening day, Barnsley have picked up just one point from their three games since.

Cameron Brannagan scored an early penalty to put Oxford in front and Jordan Williams’ own goal made it 2-0 just before the hour.

Devante Cole pulled a goal back for Barnsley with 20 minutes left but Tyler Goodrham sealed the points for the improving visitors late on.

Devante Cole scored what would prove a consolation for Barnsley against Oxford (Picture: Steve Riding)

Collins – whose side lost by the same scoreline to Peterborough in midweek – felt they could have got something out of the game.

He said: “I actually think the game was there for us. I think even in spite of us not being at our best, we could have won that game.

“We started a little slowly, made a couple of strange decisions, lost the penalty, but then looked like we could really hurt Oxford.

“We got ourselves in some fantastic opportunities, but didn’t get the goal. I think if we’d have shown any quality in the second half, we’d have been able to get something out of the game.

“We were victims of our own downfall in so many circumstances today. Players just weren’t able to execute things we know we can do. The reasons for that could be wide and varied.

“Ultimately, there were too many good players playing way below themselves. I don’t think we really played with any quality.”

Barnsley were given a lifeline in the 70th minute when Cole pulled a goal back with a header from a Cadden corner.

Collins said: “I thought Devante was excellent. I’m sure the fans would appreciate that that’s what we’d expect from 11 players. We didn’t get the spirit and desire that Devante showed.

“I think it’s probably been below-par. I think there are some basic elements you would expect which we’re not getting.

“When we assess it, we’ll feel that there’s a lot of players and units in the team that we need more from.”

Barnsley: Roberts, de Gevigney (Cotter 37), Lopata, Kitching, Williams, Kane, Styles (Marsh 66), Cadden, Phillips (Russell 66), Dallas (Watters 65), Cole. Unused substitutes: Shepherd, Killip, Nejman.

Oxford United: Beadle, Long, Moore, Negru, Brown, McGuane, Brannagan, Browne (Rodrigues 27), Bodin (Stevens 71), Mills (Goodrham 61), Harris (O'Donkor 71). Unused substitutes: McEachran, Eastwood, Smyth.