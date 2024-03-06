Barnsley FC boss in running for League One accolade along with ex-Leeds coach and former Doncaster boss - plus Reds midfielder recognised
Collins enjoyed an unbeaten month at the helm, with his side taking an impressive 11 points from five games, which included a keynote home victory over automatic promotion rivals Derby County at Oakwell.
Also in contention for the award are Portsmouth manager John Mousinho, whose side secured 13 points and scored 12 goals in five unbeaten games and former Leeds United caretaker manager Michael Skubula, whose Lincoln City side picked up an outstanding 16 times from six games without defeat.
Ex-Doncaster Rovers boss Richie Wellens is the final managerial nominee after his Leyton Orient side won five times in seven games to continue their play-off push.
Meanwhile, Phillips has been short-listed for the players’ gong after a contribution of four goals and three assists last month - including doubles in the wins over Derby and Orient.
Lincoln winger Reeco Hackett, Pompey forward Paddy Lane and Northampton Town midfielder Marc Leonard have also been nominated.
Award winners will be announced on Friday morning.
