Barnsley FC boss in running for League One accolade along with ex-Leeds coach and former Doncaster boss - plus Reds midfielder recognised

BARNSLEY chief Neill Collins is among the nominees for the League One manager-of-the-month award for February, with Reds midfielder Adam Phillips also short-listed for the player accolade last month.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 6th Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT

Collins enjoyed an unbeaten month at the helm, with his side taking an impressive 11 points from five games, which included a keynote home victory over automatic promotion rivals Derby County at Oakwell.

Also in contention for the award are Portsmouth manager John Mousinho, whose side secured 13 points and scored 12 goals in five unbeaten games and former Leeds United caretaker manager Michael Skubula, whose Lincoln City side picked up an outstanding 16 times from six games without defeat.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ex-Doncaster Rovers boss Richie Wellens is the final managerial nominee after his Leyton Orient side won five times in seven games to continue their play-off push.

Barnsley FC boss Neill Collins, pictured after the recent League One win over Derby County. Picture: Tony Johnson.Barnsley FC boss Neill Collins, pictured after the recent League One win over Derby County. Picture: Tony Johnson.
Barnsley FC boss Neill Collins, pictured after the recent League One win over Derby County. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Meanwhile, Phillips has been short-listed for the players’ gong after a contribution of four goals and three assists last month - including doubles in the wins over Derby and Orient.

Lincoln winger Reeco Hackett, Pompey forward Paddy Lane and Northampton Town midfielder Marc Leonard have also been nominated.

Award winners will be announced on Friday morning.

Related topics:League OneJohn MousinhoRichie WellensDoncasterDerby County

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.