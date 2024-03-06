Barnsley FC boss makes League One pledge regarding 'vital' former Plymouth Argyle and Birmingham City striker

It's fair to say Sam Cosgrove's Barnsley career has been a bit of a slow-burner. Recent contributions suggest he is putting his hand up at a key moment.

Promoted from the third tier with Plymouth last term, the striker - ahead of Tuesday's key fixture with Bolton - had netted in away wins at Wycombe and Fleetwood, while displaying evidence to suggest he is coming into form at the right time.

Reds chief Neill Collins said: “We’ve talked about Robbo (Liam Roberts) and the loan players and Sam’s our player and epitomises what you need.

Barnsley striker Sam Cosgrove, pictured in the League One game at Oxford United in January. Photo: David Davies/PA Wire.

"He’s someone, whether it’s off the bench or starting, who knows what his role is and does it by giving 100 per cent.

"The players love him for it. He’s doing really well and has done it really well and he is going to be vital for us between now and the end of the season."

A big theme of Barnsley's second strong campaign in a row has been the number of contributions from all departments of the team.

It augurs well going into the run-in, with the Reds' ability to find a way whatever the circumstances preceding them somewhat.

Sixteen different players have found the net with their number of late goals and points from losing positions also commendable.

Collins added: "I think the one thing we’ve had to do is adapt.

"You look at some of the league selections we’ve had at various points and it’s about how we get the best out of this group of players to combat what the opposition do without coming too far away from our principles.