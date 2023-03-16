BARNSLEY head coach Michael Duff has confirmed that goalkeeper Brad Collins is in contention for a return to the Reds squad ahead of Saturday's key League One trip to fellow play-off candidates Wycombe Wanderers - and has a 'good chance' of being involved.

Collins has been out with a quad problem since early February.

January signing Harry Isted has deputised impressively in Collins's absence and Duff admits he will have a 'tough decision' to make, should the latter be back available.

Duff said: "We are hoping that Brad will be involved this weekend. He has done quite a bit of training.

Brad Collins. Picture: PA

"We put on a hard session for him on Tuesday and we will see where he is today (Thursday). But there's a good chance he will be involved."

On the prospect of Collins coming straight back into the team, he added: "We will find out if he is available first. It's a tough decision, but a good decision to have with two good goalies. Harry has proved himself already."

Barnsley head south on the back of a fine run of eight victories in their past ten matches, with a host of players in strong form, including loan defender Bobby Thomas, who joined the club on loan from Burnley in the winter window.

Meanwhile, Duff has confirmed that the Reds have an option to potentially turn the deal into a permanent one, should the club get promoted.

He continued: "I don't (fully) know, but I think there is an option if we get promoted. I think that's the condition. Other than that, there might be other clauses, but I think that's the only (main one). But until anything like that happens...

"I think he has proved himself to be a good player and I don't think we are the only ones who have seen him play well.

"As far as he's concerned, it's been a good loan move for him. He's played in a good team and I think he's added to it.

"But obviously he's a Burnley player and while he is, we will help him as much as we can and then see in the summer."

The longer-term future of another in-form player in James Norwood is another consideration for Reds supporters.

Barnsley have an option of a further 12 months regarding the experienced striker, whose contract ends this summer, should they choose to activate it.

Duff said: "There are conversations (with the club) that are down the line. We are in the middle of a big, tough run of games. We've had negotiations, but I don't get involved in that side of it.

"We'll have a recruitment meeting and it will be: 'Do you want to keep him?' Yes or no.' That will be my input and then it's up to the club and the agents and the player to thrash all those bits out. They are not conversations I've had (yet).

"He might not want to stay. Has he done well for us, absolutely? We will keep it that way."

The weekend game is likely to come too soon for Robbie Cundy, back in training after a knee problem, while Barry Cotter is being assessed under the concussion protocol after receiving a head injury in a development game earlier this week.