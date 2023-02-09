Barnsley FC boss Michael Duff gives updates on Josh Benson, Robbie Cundy, Luke Thomas, Slobodan Tedic and James Norwood

MICHAEL DUFF says that Barnsley duo Josh Benson and Robbie Cundy are progressing well in their fitness work after spells out with hamstring and knee injuries respectively.

Midfielder Benson has been sidelined since mid-January, while defender Cundy has been out of action since sustaining a small tear in his knee in the FA Cup loss at Derby on January 8.

Reds head coach Duff said: "They are both on the grass. With Josh, we have just got to be careful with him as it was the same isolated spot and there was a little bit of tendon involved, so I think he has got to wait another week before he gets his scar tissue broken down by an ultra-sound.

"Robbie has been a slow-burner to be honest and a lot longer than what we thought initially.

Michael Duff. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

"With Wolfie (Matty Wolfe) and Conor (McCarthy) being the long-termers in the physio room at the minute, it's good most (other) people are on the grass in the morning.

"We will be guided by the medical and sports science team. Depending on the length of time they have been out, it will be how many minutes they need to play in terms of under-23s football and loading and stuff.”

Luke Thomas and Slobodan Tedic took another step towards their first-team return with an appearance in the U21s win over Hull City on Tuesday.

Thomas has been sidelined since breaking his leg in a freak incident in training in early October.

Manchester City loanee Tedic has been out since injuring his ankle in the game at Shrewsbury in mid-November and is now back in Yorkshire after a period of treatment at his parent club.

Duff, whose side host Cambridge on Saturday, added: "Hopefully, James Norwood comes back into the fold (on Saturday) and there's (other people) getting closer.

