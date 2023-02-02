Barnsley boss Michael Duff believed the 2-1 victory at Oxford was thoroughly deserved.

Bobby Thomas and Nicky Cadden both scored their first goals for The Tykes before Elliott Moore pulled a goal back for the U’s, who have now lost three games on the trot.

Duff said: “It was a really, really good solid away performance without being spectacular.

Oxford United's Djavan Anderson and Barnsley's Nicky Cadden, right, who scored in a game in hand that the Tykes won (Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire)

“The most pleasing thing for me was that Oxford are a very good footballing side and they resorted to shelling the ball and shoving long throws down our throats.

“We had enough chances to have been out of sight.

“We’re disappointed to concede from a corner and then they had lots and lots of pressure but no clear-cut chances after that.

“We started the game well and started the second half well and after they scored we had to grind it out then to come away with the three points.

Barnsley manager Michael Duff ahead of the Sky Bet League One match at the Kassam Stadium, Oxford. (Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire)

“Other teams in and around the play-offs would have been looking at our result tonight.

