Bobby Thomas and Nicky Cadden both scored their first goals for The Tykes before Elliott Moore pulled a goal back for the U’s, who have now lost three games on the trot.
Duff said: “It was a really, really good solid away performance without being spectacular.
“The most pleasing thing for me was that Oxford are a very good footballing side and they resorted to shelling the ball and shoving long throws down our throats.
“We had enough chances to have been out of sight.
“We’re disappointed to concede from a corner and then they had lots and lots of pressure but no clear-cut chances after that.
“We started the game well and started the second half well and after they scored we had to grind it out then to come away with the three points.
“Other teams in and around the play-offs would have been looking at our result tonight.
“We’ve got games in hand but they mean nothing if you don’t win the games, so it was pleasing to have won this one.”