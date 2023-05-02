That has proved to be the case at Barnsley for Barry Cotter, Oli Shaw and to a lesser extent, Jon Russell.

Irish defender Cotter has made just five substitute appearances since joining in January, while Scottish striker and fellow window recruit Shaw has been handed four bench cameos, with his weekend appearance at MK Dons representing his first game-time since February 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duff believes that the club will truly start to see the best of them in 2023-24, when they come in on a level footing.

Barnsley's Max Watters (Picture: Steve Riding)

The Reds chief said: "They will have had six months to have a look at what we are doing and they will be coming in on an even keel.

"It's almost like having that conversation with them without trying to say that they are not going to be involved between now and the end of the season because they will be needed. It's tough."

Loan arrival Max Watters, inset, has also had to bide his time and got some welcome reward with two goals last weekend. The contributions of those on the margins is also not lost upon Duff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "Max is a very good player, but it took him a bit of time to get fit and then he gets in, starts and scores his goal and then gets sent off and injured during his suspension. That's why he has not had a consistent run in the team.

Michael Duff. Picture: Getty

"When a team keeps winning, it's harsh and the toughness of the environment.

"But they have all been good in terms of their attitude. They have played in under-21s games without sulking.

"Sometimes, people do get forgotten like Josh Martin and Clarke Oduor. They have not had a kick, but have still been treated properly and trained properly because if they don't, they wouldn't train with the group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I understand they all want to play and some of them will like this and some won't. But ultimately in five or two years time - and I have said this to them - the one thing they will be able to say is that I treated them properly and it's a two-way street.