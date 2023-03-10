Barnsley FC boss Michael Duff pays tribute to Beth Sefton after latest monthly award

WITH his latest manager of the month award, Michael Duff has equalled a bit of a milestone.

The Barnsley chief has become the first manager to win League One's monthly accolade three times in a season since Paul Cook achieved that commendable feat with Wigan in 2017-18.

Duff beat off competition from, most notably, Sheffield Wednesday counterpart Darren Moore, whose table-topping side visit Oakwell later this month, to win February's gong.

Typically, Duff – whose fourth-placed side have won seven of their last nine league fixtures and are seeking their fifth home victory on the spin in Saturday's game with high-flying Plymouth – is keen to share the plaudits.

Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month for February 2023, Michael Duff of Barnsley - Mandatory by-line: Robbie Stephenson/JMP - 9/3/23 - FOOTBALL - Oakwell - Barnsley, England - Sky Bet Manager of the Month

For the former Cheltenham Town manager, the gong is a collective effort for the sterling work of everyone connected with the club, who are providing a positive EFL story in 2022-23 after the events of last season.

That includes club stalwart Beth Sefton, who fell seriously ill recently.

Duff, who won the awards for November and December, said: "It's a nod of recognition towards the football club. It's almost an acknowledgement of everything coming together. Obviously, I am the one who stands up at the front and picks up the award, but it's genuinely not about me.

"It's a tip of the hat to what has been going on at the football club. We've have lost two games in four months and it shows we have been doing something right.

"You talk about momentum, building something and lots of hard work. It's just a recognition of all those things. Me, my staff, players, supporters, those behind the scenes.