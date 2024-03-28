The US international centre-half, brought in to the club in the winter window, picked up a injury in the recent game against Bolton Wanderers.

After missing the Reds’ last three matches, it has now been decided that Pines will now require surgery.

Neill Collins remains hopeful that the impending return to first-team contention of Robbie Cundy will assuage matters.

Barnsley defender Donovan Pines in action on his full Reds debut against Derby County in League One. Picture: Tony Johnson.

The Reds chief, whose side host Cambridge United on Good Friday, said: “Unfortunately, Donovan is not going to play again this season.

"Although, we have done everything we can to try and get him back, he has ended up having to get surgery.

"It’s nothing long term in terms of seriousness and he will be back in pre-season. It’s unfortunate he picked up the injury against Bolton. At the time, we did not think it was anything other than a knock, but it's turned out to be something more serious.

"Donovan will stay around the squad and stay positive. He’s a likeable person, but we’ll miss not having him available.

"These guys give so much and it’s then that suffer. But it’s about the next man up and the team has to go on. It’s just football and we just have to move on and support Donovan, knowing he will back in the future.

"It’s just unfortunate, given the timing.

"Robbie has been a big addition and to have him back, especially with the Donovan news, is good and I’ve really been impressed with Robbie. To have him is a big bonus. He’s trained really well this week and comes back into contention.

"I’m mindful of a lot of players playing a lot of games and being in a different place than Robbie, probably. But I do think there will be a place for everyone between now and the end of the season and the schedule dictates they will get a chance.”

Collins reports better news regarding exciting young striker Fabio Jalo, who does have a role to play again this term after recovering from injury, the Reds chief believes.

He added: “He’s good. He’ll play again today for the under-18s, purely on the basis he still needs minutes. He only had one start when he was away with Portugal, but Fabio still has a great part to play between now and the end of the season.