Roberts, who has impressed on a season-long loan from Middlesbrough, missed the midweek victory at Carlisle United through injury with Ben Killip coming in for his first appearance since December 9.

Collins said: "He (Roberts) is progressing and will be in contention for the weekend.

"He did in the warm up (on Saturday) and felt it, so it says everything about it that he was able to complete the game against Lincoln.

Barnsley goalkeeper Liam Roberts. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

"He just wasn’t fit for Tuesday, simple as that.

"We have no new concerns from Tuesday night.”

US defender Donovan Pines is continuing to be monitored after missing the club’s last two matches with an injury issue and is ‘slowly progressing’, according to Collins.

Meanwhile, Robbie Cundy has been earmarked for a ninety-minute appearance for the Reds reserves next week - and he comes through that, he will be back in first team contention in the view of the Reds chief and the former Bristol City player aims to finally cast aside his injury nightmare.

Centre-half Cundy has yet to feature this term due to a glute injury.

Collins continued: "Donny is slowly progressing, but outside of that, there’s nothing that is going to impact (on the first team for the weekend).

"Robbie Cundy has been a huge plus, seeing him out training and playing in the last two (under-21) games and I think he’s going to have a part to play (this season).

“Again, he has only played two (reserve) games and hopefully he gets another ninety minutes next week and then we have got him back in among the group.