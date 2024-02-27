Neill Collins’ natural area of expertise is in defence and getting that right could well prove to be key to their season’s fates.

The name in lights after Saturday’s key win over Derby was two-goal Adam Phillips, understandably.

The fine back-three display of recent signing Donovan Pines, fellow winter window recruit Josh Earl and Mael de Gevigney also assumed plenty of importance, especially given that it was the first time they had lined up together.

Barnsley defender Donovan Pines in action on his full Reds debut against Derby County in League One. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Collins said: “It’s interesting, but I had never even really thought of that.

"With the way they played, you could be sitting here saying: ‘your back three look like they have been together for 20 games.’

"I think Josh has come in and been fantastic. Mael has been outstanding and Donovan came in - and it was Jamie (McCart) last week.

"Between those four, they are going to be really important and we’ll build on those relationships between now and the end of the season.”

Pines got over a few early wobbles to deliver an encouraging full debut, showing what he brings to the table.

Collins continued: “I thought he handled the occasion really well. You could see his strength in terms of his physicality and pace and I was really pleased for him and that will stand him in really good stead.