Barnsley FC boss Neill Collins makes January transfer window prediction regarding Devante Cole plus updates on Max Watters and Nicky Cadden
Cole has excelled for the club in the last season and a half and is top-scorer this term with 12 league goals, having hit 16 goals in all competitions in 2022-23.
He was the subject of interest late on in the summer window from Championship clubs and is highly likely to be a target for a number of sides in the new year, with his current contract expiring in June and a new deal having not yet been agreed.
Speaking to journalists about the future of Cole in January, Collins said: “I get the impression that this is the start of many questions like this and I hope Devante goes on to score a lot more goals between now and then and that will mean I am asked even more.
"But ultimately, I think it would take a serious sum of money, regardless of the contract situation for us to part with Devante with what we are trying to achieve this season.
"He is an integral part in that and it’s just something we will have to deal with, but I am convinced that Devante will continue to score goals for Barnsley and do his best and whatever comes between now and the end of the season, we will deal with.”
Meanwhile, Collins says he will make a ‘couple of late decisions’ on Max Watters and Nicky Cadden, who are both doubts for Saturday’s League One home game against Charlton Athletic.
Watters suffered a leg injury when scoring in last week’s away win at Reading, while left wing-back Cadden came off with a hamstring issue early on.
Collins said: “Max is not back training just yet, but is showing real signs of progression and he’s a possible for the weekend.
"Cadden as well has still trained since coming off with a hamstring injury, but he’s trending in the right direction.
"So we have a couple of late decisions regarding those two guys.
"The big thing is I don’t think we have anything long term, touch wood. It’s day to day (things).
"Lots of guys are eager and ready for the opportunity.
"Up front, we have some competition and while Nicky Cadden is a obviously very good player and we’ve got Owen Dodgson and Callum Styles can both play in that position and want to play (games). Short-term, we should be able to cover things just fine."
Striker John McAtee, who has impressed on a season-long loan from Premier League side Luton Town, hurt his knee in the recent EFL Trophy tie at Blackpool, but is expected to only be out for short-term spell and is progressing well while Liam Roberts is back in training and could be in contention before Christmas.