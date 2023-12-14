BARNSLEY head coach Neill Collins has stressed that only a ‘serious sum of money’ would force the club to part company with talismanic striker Devante Cole in the January transfer window.

Cole has excelled for the club in the last season and a half and is top-scorer this term with 12 league goals, having hit 16 goals in all competitions in 2022-23.

He was the subject of interest late on in the summer window from Championship clubs and is highly likely to be a target for a number of sides in the new year, with his current contract expiring in June and a new deal having not yet been agreed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to journalists about the future of Cole in January, Collins said: “I get the impression that this is the start of many questions like this and I hope Devante goes on to score a lot more goals between now and then and that will mean I am asked even more.

Barnsley's Devante Cole challenges Peterborough United's Romoney Critchlow in the League One game at Oakwell in August. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

"But ultimately, I think it would take a serious sum of money, regardless of the contract situation for us to part with Devante with what we are trying to achieve this season.

"He is an integral part in that and it’s just something we will have to deal with, but I am convinced that Devante will continue to score goals for Barnsley and do his best and whatever comes between now and the end of the season, we will deal with.”

Meanwhile, Collins says he will make a ‘couple of late decisions’ on Max Watters and Nicky Cadden, who are both doubts for Saturday’s League One home game against Charlton Athletic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watters suffered a leg injury when scoring in last week’s away win at Reading, while left wing-back Cadden came off with a hamstring issue early on.

Collins said: “Max is not back training just yet, but is showing real signs of progression and he’s a possible for the weekend.

"Cadden as well has still trained since coming off with a hamstring injury, but he’s trending in the right direction.

"So we have a couple of late decisions regarding those two guys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The big thing is I don’t think we have anything long term, touch wood. It’s day to day (things).

"Lots of guys are eager and ready for the opportunity.

"Up front, we have some competition and while Nicky Cadden is a obviously very good player and we’ve got Owen Dodgson and Callum Styles can both play in that position and want to play (games). Short-term, we should be able to cover things just fine."