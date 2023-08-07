BARNSLEY CHIEF Neill Collins says that new signing Maël de Gevigney could be involved in Tuesday night's Carabao Cup first-round home tie with Tranmere Rovers - if he receives his international clearance in time.

The Nimes defender joined the Reds on an initial three-year deal on Friday.

Meanwhile, Collins has confirmed that Luca Connell will again miss the game through illness and says that opportunities will be given to more young players, including Harrison Nejman and Nathan James - with the Reds boss mindful of a busy schedule of league games in August and the need to utilise his squad resources.

Collins, whose Oakwell tenure got off to a brilliant start by way of a memorable 7-0 opening day win over Port Vale, said: "We will see more of those (young) players tomorrow evening because of the injuries, suspensions and transfer business that still has to be done.

New signing Maël de Gevigney. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

"They must push themselves even further forward in the pecking order.

"I have to look at these games in this environment and there will be different opportunities for different players. Anyone that takes the field is putting themselves in the shop window for ourselves.

"There will be two or three younger players involved. Harrison Nejman and Nathan James will both be involved and we are waiting for clearance on Mael, so he could come into the equation.

"Mael has come in, although we don't know if he will be available tomorrow.

"His first training day was Friday and he didn't really have lots to do. But from what we have seen, he looks like he will be a great addition.

"With the more games we have got, it more than makes up for the two or three pre-season games that we had cancelled and we will try and make the most of them."

On the situation with Connell, he continued: "We are still trying to get him to feel better. It's such a shame for Luca.

"We definitely miss him around the place because of his attitude. We are just hoping we can get to the bottom of this for his own health."

Meanwhile, Collins says the club are still awaiting the injury prognosis regarding recent signing Corey O'Keeffe, who picked up a thigh injury on Saturday and came off after 33 minutes on his debut.