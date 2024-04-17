Leading 2-1, Collins’s side were well placed to make Pompey wait in their own quest to seal their return to the Championship after a 12-year absence.

Devante Cole’s 18th goal of the season - and first since February 3 - had put the fifth-placed Reds ahead on six minutes, but Kusini Yengi soon levelled.

John McAtee restored Barnsley’s lead just before the hour with a calm finish, but then turned villain after being penalised on 83 minutes for a foul on substitute Christian Saydee.

Barnsley's John McAtee puts the visitors 2-1 up in their Sky Bet League One clash against Portsmouth at Fratton Park. The Reds striker would subsequently turn from hero to villain, conceding an 83rd-minute penalty which allowed Pompey to level - with the hosts grabbing a late winner to clinch promotion back to the Championship. Photo: Steven Paston/PA Wire.

Colby Bishop converted from the penalty spot to level it up for the hosts for a second time to set up a grandstand finale, crowned when ex-Leeds United defender Conor Shaughnessy headed home from a set-piece to secure the goal to earn Pompey not only promotion, but the title by virtue of a 3-2 triumph.

It leaves Barnsley - who have won just twice in their past 10 games - with work to do to clinch a top-six finish following a night when Lincoln City, just outside of the play-off spots, won at Oxford United to cut the gap between themselves and the sixth-placed U’s to two points.

With two matches left, the Imps are four points behind the Reds, who are fifth.

Also still in with a slim chance of play-off participation are eighth-placed Blackpool, who host Barnsley on Saturday. They are five points adrift of Collins’s side ahead of the Bloomfield Road encounter.

On the game-turning penalty decision, Collins said: “Listen, it looks like it was a penalty. I’ve watched it again and you make a tackle like that in the box and you give the referee a decision (to make).

"Macca was outstanding. He scored a goal and could have had one or two more. (But) These are the ‘moments’ and I think it was the ninth penalty we’ve given away this season.

"Those are parts of the reasons Portsmouth are celebrating being in the Championship. But in terms of team play, we more than matched them.

"The way we gave away the last two (goals) is the reason why we don’t win games.

"That is as frustrating as it comes. We knew it would be difficult in terms of the atmosphere, but I thought the players - performance-wise - were fantastic.

"But we’re standing here on the end of a 3-2 defeat out of nothing, really. Two moments in the second half…

"There were a couple of near-misses, but nothing (like being) under siege. I thought we were excellent and then somehow contrived to end up with a 3-2 defeat, so I’m very disappointed. The performance was excellent.”

A silver lining saw Cole score for the first time in 15 games, while McAtee took his season’s goal total to 14.

Collins, who was without midfielders Luca Connell and Jon Russell, added: “He (Cole) has been in those positions and (now) got the finishing touch. I was delighted for him.