That schedule provides the fifth-placed Reds with a chance to regain some momentum which has been checked by a run of just one win in their past four outings, but getting selection calls spot on within that will also come into its own during this hectic period.

Given the busy itinerary, Neill Collins admits that an element of ‘horses for courses’ will come into play and thinking which individual players might suit certain fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On that concept, Collins, whose side return to action on Good Friday with a home match against Cambridge United, said: “No question. There’s various games where there’s various reasons, match-up wise, why you’d like someone to play.

Barnsley FC head coach Neill Collins. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

"Wycombe was a game where we expected Sam (Cosgrove) to start and Bolton was a game where we expected Macca (John McAtee) to start.

"You can go down the squad like that and look at the players to use in the best possible scenarios.

"What I have tried not to do is make any promises. There’s no question that it’s horses for courses at this stage of the season and we try and be mindful of that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Collins expects to utilise his full squad resources and has a positive message for those who will be desperate to make an impact at the business end of the season.

They include the likes of Josh Benson and Robbie Cundy and others such as Barry Cotter and Max Watters.

Collins, whose side are inactive this weekend, added: “Corey (O’Keeffe) came in because Cads (Nicky Cadden) was unwell and started and scored and got an opportunity (versus Wycombe) and you go across the board and there’s plenty of people who have had opportunities.

"It’s the hardest thing to convey at times because you can feel removed when you are maybe not getting those minutes. But you can get to the last five games and be the hero and I think it’s about trying to remind them of that.